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News

Acquisition Of 100% Stake In Ningbo Jiangbei Kaide Property Service Co., Ltd.

17 Dec 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.



Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 88,170 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 88,170 bytes)
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