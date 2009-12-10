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CapitaCommercial Trust - "Issuance Of S$50,000,000 3.5 Per Cent Fixed Rate Notes Due 2013 Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme"

10 Dec 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 209,274 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 209,274 bytes)
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