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CapitaCommercial Trust - "Issuance Of S$50,000,000 3.5 Per Cent Fixed Rate Notes Due 2013 Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme"
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments