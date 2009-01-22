CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

(1) Completion Of Subscription Of Shares In Peace Base Investments Limited (2) Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Keisha Limited

22 Jan 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 24,019 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 24,570 bytes)
Back to top