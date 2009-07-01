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News

Australand - "Extension Of $950 Million Multi-Option Facility"

01 Jul 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Australand, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,273 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,273 bytes)
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