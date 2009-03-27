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Presentation Slides - "Leading Franchise, Robust Balance Sheet" To Be Presented To Investors On 26 & 27 March 2009 At Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference In Hong Kong

27 Mar 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,861,234 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,861,234 bytes)
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