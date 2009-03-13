CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaMall Trust - "Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue Standby Purchase Arrangement With Substantial Unitholder"

13 Mar 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,521 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,521 bytes)
Back to top