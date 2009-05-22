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News

Completion Of the Purchase Of The Gillman Heights Condominium

22 May 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,785 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,785 bytes)
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