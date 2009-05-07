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Presentation Slides - "Leading Franchise, Robust Balance Sheet" To Be Presented To Investors On 7 May 2009 At Merrill Lynch Asian Stars Conference 2009 Held At Ritz Carlton Millenia Singapore

07 May 2009 Back
The attached announcement by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,029,558 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,029,558 bytes)
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