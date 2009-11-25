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News

CapitaMall Trust - "Change of Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Appointment of Director"

25 Nov 2009 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 134,579 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 134,579 bytes)
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