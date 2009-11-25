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Offering In Respect of 1,165,200,000 Offering Shares (Subject To The Over-allotment Option) - Further Disclosure Pursuant To Rules 232 And 240 Of The SGX-ST Listing Manual
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments