CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Offering In Respect of 1,165,200,000 Offering Shares (Subject To The Over-allotment Option) - Further Disclosure Pursuant To Rules 232 And 240 Of The SGX-ST Listing Manual

25 Nov 2009 Back
Please see attached announcement issued jointly by J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited, DBS Bank Ltd., Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch for and on behalf of CapitaMalls Asia Limited and CapitaLand Limited.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 29,438 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 29,438 bytes)
Back to top