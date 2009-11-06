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News

Increase In Issued And Paid-up Share Capital Of Indirect Wholly-owned Subsidiaries

06 Nov 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 21,606 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 22,003 bytes)
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