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Global

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Modal Title

News

Completion of Sale Of Stake In Central Investments (BVI) Group Limited

27 Oct 2009 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,277 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,277 bytes)
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