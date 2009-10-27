CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Acquisition Of The Remaining 60% Stake In Kerzner CapitaLand Integrated Resorts Pte. Ltd.

27 Oct 2009 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,655 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,655 bytes)
Back to top