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News

Establishment Of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries (i) CVH Cayman 5 Limited (ii) CVH Cayman 6 Limited (iii) CVH Cayman 7 Limited

25 Sep 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,208 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,208 bytes)
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