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Presentation Slides - "CapitaLand CEOs Forum" Presented At Ion Orchard Singapore On 1 September 2009

01 Sep 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,757,913 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,757,478 bytes)
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