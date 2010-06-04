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News

Sales Of Units In Residential Development Project To Interested Persons

04 Jun 2010 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,729 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,729 bytes)
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