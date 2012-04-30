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Corporate Presentation Delivered By President & CEO Of CapitaLand Limited At Its 2012 Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 30 April 2012
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2012.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 1,011,788 bytes)