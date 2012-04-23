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Ascott Residence Trust - "Corporate Presentation Delivered By CEO Of Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited At Ascott Residence Trust's 2012 Annual General Meeting Held On 23 April 2012"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.
The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2012.
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