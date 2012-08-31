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News

Ascott Residence Trust - "Presentation For CIMB Non Deal Roadshow In KL"

31 Aug 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,153,682 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,153,682 bytes)
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