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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Notice To Holders Of S$350,000,000 2.125% Convertible Bonds Due 2014"

04 Dec 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,150 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 77,150 bytes)
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