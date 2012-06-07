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CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaRetail China Trust - Presentation Slides For OCBC Securities - 7 June 2012"
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments