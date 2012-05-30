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CapitaCommercial Trust - "Presentation Slides For DB Access Asia Conference 2012 To Be Held In Singapore On 29 May And 30 May 2012"

30 May 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,680,517 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,680,955 bytes)
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