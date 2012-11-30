News
CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - Issue Of 125,000,000 New Units In CMT Pursuant To The Private Placement"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.
The above announcement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2012.
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