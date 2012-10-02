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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "CapitaMall Trust - S$650.0M 1.0% Convertible Bonds Due 2013 Repurchase/ Cancellation Of Principal Amount Of S$105.75M"

02 Oct 2012 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 107,365 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 107,365 bytes)
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