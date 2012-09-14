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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

US$400,000,000 4.076% Notes Due 2022 To Be Issued Under The S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

14 Sep 2012 Back
The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,119 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 79,545 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 48,456 bytes)
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