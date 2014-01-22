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News

CapitaMalls Asia Limited - "2013 Full Year Unaudited Financial Figures of CapitaMall Trust"

22 Jan 2014 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 103,848 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 256,197 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 103,848 bytes)
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