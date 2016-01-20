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Global

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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Revaluation Of Properties

20 Jan 2016 Back

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 272,691 bytes)
  2. Attachment (Size: 361,036 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 268,700 bytes)
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