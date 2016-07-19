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Global

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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Revaluation Of Properties

19 Jul 2016 Back

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 272,357 bytes)
  2. Attachment (Size: 357,347 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 268,380 bytes)
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