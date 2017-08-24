News
Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of 1) C31 Ventures Fund 1 Pte. Ltd. 2) C31VF1-065C Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 24, 2017 17:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Increase in issued & paid-up share capital of C31 Ventures Fund 1 Pte. Ltd. & C31VF1-065C Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG170824OTHR55RW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.