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News

CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited - Optional Redemption

13 Jan 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 13, 2017 7:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited - Optional Redemption
Announcement Reference SG170113OTHREBNL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information

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