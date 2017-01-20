News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation
Attachments
- Announcement (Size: 253,989 bytes)
- Attachment (Size: 73,098 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments