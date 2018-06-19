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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - (I) Completion Of Acquisition Of 94.9% Interest In The Gallileo Property Located In Frankfurt, Germany (II) Use Of Proceeds From The Private Placement

19 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 19, 2018 7:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust:Completion of Acquisition-94.9% Interest in Gallileo and Use of Proceeds
Announcement Reference SG180619OTHR4USI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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