News
Increase In Shareholding In Rattha Somerset Greenways (Chennai) Private Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 13, 2018 17:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Increase in shareholding in Rattha Somerset Greenways (Chennai) Private Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG180313OTHRTC90
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.