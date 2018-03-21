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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of US$400,000,000 3.731% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2018 (ISIN Code: XS0758251028) Issued Pursuant To The US$3,000,000,000 Euro-Medium Term Note Programme

21 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 21, 2018 19:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Redemption & Cancellation of US$400M 3.731% Fixed Rate Notes due 2018
Announcement Reference SG180321OTHRX2JW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 80,415 bytes)
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