News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of US$400,000,000 3.731% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2018 (ISIN Code: XS0758251028) Issued Pursuant To The US$3,000,000,000 Euro-Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 21, 2018 19:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Redemption & Cancellation of US$400M 3.731% Fixed Rate Notes due 2018
|Announcement Reference
|SG180321OTHRX2JW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.