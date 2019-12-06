News
Allotment Of Equity Shares In Vinplex India Private Ltd. Pursuant To Scheme Of Amalgamation
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 6, 2019 17:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Allotment of Equity Shares in Vinplex India Private Ltd. Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation
|Announcement Reference
|SG191206OTHR7UPY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.