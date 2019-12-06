CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Allotment Of Equity Shares In Vinplex India Private Ltd. Pursuant To Scheme Of Amalgamation

06 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 6, 2019 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Allotment of Equity Shares in Vinplex India Private Ltd. Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation
Announcement Reference SG191206OTHR7UPY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 78,461 bytes)
Back to top