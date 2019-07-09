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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 9 July 2019

09 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 9, 2019 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Presentation Slides for AGM held on 9 July 2019
Announcement Reference SG190709OTHRPDMB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,369,466 bytes)
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