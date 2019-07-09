News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 9 July 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 9, 2019 18:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Presentation Slides for AGM held on 9 July 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG190709OTHRPDMB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.