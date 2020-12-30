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News

Completion Of Divestment Of And Change Of Interest In Company Holding A Retail Mall In China

30 Dec 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 30, 2020 18:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of divestment of and change of interest in Company holding a retail mall in China
Announcement Reference SG201230OTHR9YUO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 139,099 bytes)
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