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News

Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

22 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2020 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG200122OTHRU8XC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 106,571 bytes)
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