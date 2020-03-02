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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Transfer Of Units In CapitaLand Mall Trust Under Restricted Unit Plan And Performance Unit Plan

02 Mar 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 2, 2020 18:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Transfer of units under Restricted Unit Plan and Performance Unit Plan
Announcement Reference SG200302OTHRQ9FC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 308,708 bytes)
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