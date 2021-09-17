News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Payment Of Scheme Consideration, Listing Of CapitaLand Investment Limited And Delisting Of The Company
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 17, 2021 17:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION, LISTING OF CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED & DELISTING OF THE COMPANY
|Announcement Reference
|SG210917OTHRE2YQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited is for information.