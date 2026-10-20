Launched in September 2020, the CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) sources innovations worldwide to help us meet our sustainability targets in line with our business needs. It was the first sustainability challenge by a Singapore real estate company on a global scale. Through the Challenge, we source and deploy impactful and scalable innovative solutions across our portfolio.
CapitaLand Group (CapitaLand) is one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered in Singapore, CapitaLand operates across more than 270 cities in over 40 countries. Its portfolio focuses on real asset management, real estate development and operating capabilities through its listed real asset management business CapitaLand Investment and its privately held property development arm CapitaLand Development. CapitaLand places sustainability at the core of its business, delivering long-term value to stakeholders and communities.
CapitaLand has set ambitious sustainability targets to be achieved by 2030 and beyond. We want to source globally for new ideas and technologies to meet our bold sustainability ambitions and work with like-minded partners to create shared value.
Our sustainability targets are guided by material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars. Recognising the urgent need for action against climate change, CapitaLand Investment (CLI)'s sustainability goal is to reach Net Zero for Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2050. CLI's 2030 carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for the 1.5°C scenario, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Prioritising sustainable design and construction practices across its development portfolio, CapitaLand Development (CLD) aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050 across Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with the ambition to progressively address Scope 3 emissions. CLD’s decarbonisation approach extends across the value chain, focusing on reducing embodied carbon though innovative design, low-carbon materials, and collaboration with partners.
You are eligible if you are:
- aged 18 years or older;
- a startup or a small or medium-sized enterprise. Multinational corporations are not eligible to participate in this Challenge;
- not an employee of CapitaLand or Padang & Co;
- not directly involved in the organisation or judging of the Challenge;
- not immediate family member of any person directly involved in the organisation of or judging of the Challenge; and
- proposing a solution that is at least at Technology Readiness Level 8 - the final product in its final configuration is successfully demonstrated through test and analysis for its intended operational environment and platform; and
All Submissions must: (a) be original work owned by the Participant(s); and (b) not violate or infringe upon any Intellectual Property Rights or proprietary right or other rights including but not limited to contract, copyright, patent, trademark, open-source license permissions, and privacy rights, of any other person or entity.
Submit your solution under the challenge statement where it has the strongest competitive advantage. If our shortlisting panel assesses that it is a better fit elsewhere, we will inform you and give you the option to have it evaluated under the alternative statement.
Register for an account on our challenge platform using a valid email address, then complete and submit the participation form. You will receive a confirmation email on successful registration. You may upload supporting documents alongside your proposal.
Submissions open on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 and close on Sunday, 31 January 2027 at 11.59pm (GMT+8).
You may address as many challenge statements as are relevant to your solutions, by making a separate submission for each. You may submit multiple solutions for a single challenge statement. However, note that only your most recent submission of a particular solution for a particular challenge statement, as at the deadline, will be evaluated.
Once submissions close, a panel of CapitaLand and external industry experts conducts a first review and shortlists the strongest entries. Shortlisted teams are invited to submit a pre-recorded pitch video and deck.
A panel of CapitaLand business unit leaders then reviews the shortlisted submissions and selects the top 5 teams to advance to Demo Day. Submissions are assessed on the quality of the application, the potential to create value for CapitaLand through a pilot, and overall performance against our evaluation criteria.
The top 5 solution providers must accept their invitation to join the mentorship programme and pitch at Demo Day within three working days. If a solution provider does not respond in time, their place is offered to the next best submitter.
Submissions are reviewed and shortlisted by CapitaLand, Padang & Co and a panel of industry experts. A list and profile of the Demo Day judges is published online ahead of the event.
Your proposal must address the solution requirements set out under the relevant challenge statement. Projects are judged on Impact & Business Value, Innovation & Creativity, Potential to Scale, and Technology Readiness.
Teams selected to progress will be informed by email. The top 5 finalists will be announced in May 2027. Finalists enter the mentorship programme in June 2027 and pitch at Demo Day in August 2027.
Finalists must participate in the mandatory mentorship programme and training sessions between June and July 2027, where employees from CapitaLand and the partners we appoint help finalists understand our business units, refine the value proposition of their submission, and prepare for Demo Day.
Finalists must also pitch in person at Demo Day in August 2027, answer the judges' questions in a live question-and-answer session following their pitch, and take part in a combined lightning round with the other finalists. Demo Day is held in person and broadcast live. Details are subject to change and will be communicated accordingly.
The top 5 startups pitch to an international panel of distinguished CSXC 5th Edition judges to stand a chance to pilot their innovation at selected CapitaLand properties globally, with prizes to cover the cost of piloting all the chosen innovations.
All costs required to undertake the pilot may be covered by the project funding, including but not limited to equipment and software costs, material and production costs, and manpower costs (excluding founders' salaries). Travel and business development costs are not covered. Manpower costs should not exceed 20% of the funding.
The information you provide in your submission is available only to the CSXC organisers, who manage the submission platform; the shortlisting and selection panels, who evaluate your submission; the judges, who score your project; and selected partners, who may identify opportunities for collaboration.
Suitable submissions may also be shared with partner programmes, such as The Liveability Challenge (Temasek Foundation), so that they can consider your solution for their own opportunities.
Your submission details and content may be used in the public domain for the sole purpose of promoting the CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge and its related events.
We respect that the information companies provide could be sensitive and will handle it with care. However, we do not advise submitting information that is confidential. If you are filing a patent, do not disclose any information relating to a provisional patent until it has been filed, and exercise caution in disclosing only what is necessary for the purposes of your submission.
No. All background intellectual property rights remain owned by their creators. The protection of intellectual property rights in a submitted solution is the sole responsibility of the applicant. Any commercialisation of intellectual property generated during the Challenge is negotiated separately between the participant and CapitaLand.
If you intend to share intellectual property that contributes to the value proposition of your solution, we advise seeking appropriate legal advice before making any disclosures to the organisers.
If you have any other questions, please write to csxc@padang.co.