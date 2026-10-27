CapitaLand's Global Sustainability Innovation Platform
Launched in 2020, the CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) is Asia's premier global platform to advance innovation and collaboration in sustainability within the urban environment. Through the CSXC, we source emerging solutions and technologies globally to solve sustainability challenges impacting urban development, and to accelerate our progress towards our sustainability targets.
Now in its 5th edition, CSXC is built around one question: what will it take to make our buildings be more resilient for the planet and people?
We are looking for solutions that reduce energy and water consumption, minimise waste generation, and strengthen heat resilience in our existing buildings, and lower the embodied carbon, climate-related risks and site emissions in new developments. We want to make our buildings and construction sites healthier and safer for the people in them. If you have a solution that can help us achieve these, we want to hear from you.
The Top 5 solution providers will stand a chance to enter a pilot at an actual CapitaLand property, with funding to cover the cost of piloting and mentorship from subject matter experts in the industry.
See the Challenge in Motion
Watch to find out what the CSXC 5th Edition is all about, and why it is worth your time to apply.
Four Editions. One Global Community.
*As at 27 October 2026.
Why Take the Challenge
The Top 5 solution providers will pitch to an international panel of distinguished CSXC 5th Edition judges to stand a chance to pilot their innovation at selected CapitaLand properties globally, with prizes to cover the cost of piloting all the chosen innovations.
Taking the challenge gives you:
- The opportunity to pilot, test and implement innovations within CapitaLand’s buildings in more than 270 cities in over 40 countries, spanning asset types such as retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics, self-storage and data centres, as well as development and construction sites;
- The opportunity to showcase your technology to a global audience when you pitch at Demo Day;
- Expert mentoring on strategy and approach; and
- The chance to scale a successfully piloted innovation across our global portfolio of more than 1,200 properties.
The Liveability Challenge Pathway
Suitable solution providers may also be introduced to The Liveability Challenge (TLC) 10th Edition, Asia's largest sustainability solutions platform.
Presented by Temasek Foundation and organised by Eco-Business, TLC has run since 2018, attracting thousands of applications from around the world and channelling over S$18 million in catalytic funding to more than 60 start-ups to date. TLC 2027 offers a record prize pool of more than S$5.5 million in catalytic funding across three themes, Decarbonisation, Cool Earth, and a newly added Oceans theme, culminating in a Grand Finale, held as a partner event of Ecosperity Week by Temasek in Singapore.
This gives your submission a second pathway to funding, mentorship, and a place on stage at TLC's Grand Finale, a partner event of Ecosperity Week by Temasek.
Where We Need Innovation
The CSXC 5th Edition is organised around two tracks: The Operations track covers the existing buildings we own and manage. Development covers what we design and build. A seventh challenge statement spans both.
Crafting Your Application
Submissions for the CSXC 5th Edition are made on the Padang & Co challenge platform. You will need to register for an account before you begin. Once registered, you can complete your application, save it as a draft, and return to it at any time before the deadline.
To apply:
- Select the challenge statement your solution addresses.
- Register for an account on the challenge platform.
- Complete the participation form. You can save and access your draft at any time.
- Submit your proposal, together with any supporting documents.
All submissions must be made in English. You are welcome to address more than one challenge statement by making a separate submission for each.
Submissions open on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 and close on Sunday, 31 January 2027 at 11.59pm (GMT+8).
Join Our Virtual Info Session
Hear directly from our team about the CSXC 5th Edition challenge statements, what we are looking for in a solution, and how the selection process works. Bring your questions; we will answer them live.
Programme Highlights
- Challenge introduction
- Challenge process
- Challenge statement presentations
- Q&A
Date: Tuesday, 1 December 2026
Time: 4.00pm (GMT+8) onward
Venue: Online
Timeline at a Glance
How We Evaluate
Every submission is assessed against the following criteria.
- Impact & Business Value
To what extent does the solution help us meet our sustainability targets? Does it solve an existing problem more cost-effectively or efficiently than what we do today?
- Innovation & Creativity
What technologies or ideas underpin the proposal? Are they original? Does the solution open a new path to addressing the challenge statement?
- Potential to Scale
Can the solution be implemented across the different geographies and asset types in our portfolio? What is the business plan or go-to-market strategy behind it?
- Technology Readiness
Solutions must be at Technology Readiness Level 8 (TRL 8) at minimum, demonstrated through test and analysis in the intended operational environment, with proof of implementation.
Our Partners
The CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge is made possible by a global network of partners across industry, government, investment and innovation. We thank them for their continued support.
Questions?
If you have any questions about the CSXC 5th Edition, please write to csxc@padang.co.