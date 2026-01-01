D. Low Carbon Materials & Construction Technology
Development
How might we reduce embodied carbon in new developments through scalable low-carbon materials and construction technologies?
Challenge Description
Embodied carbon is a growing share of whole-life emissions as CapitaLand Development (CLD) delivers new developments, retrofits, enhancements and adaptive reuse projects. CLD seeks scalable, commercially viable low-carbon materials, resource-efficient design approaches and innovative construction technologies that can be deployed consistently across China, Vietnam, Singapore and India, despite differing supply chains, regulatory regimes and market maturity.
Pain Points
D.01 Limited availability and cost-competitiveness of low-carbon materials at scale across China, Vietnam, Singapore and India
D.02 Regulatory and certification requirements vary by market, slowing adoption of new materials and construction methods
D.03 Difficulty verifying and benchmarking embodied carbon performance consistently across markets
D.04 Limited local supply chain maturity for low-carbon materials and modern construction methods in emerging markets
Solution Requirements
We seek solutions for low-carbon materials, resource-efficient design and construction technologies applicable to new developments, retrofits and adaptive reuse that meet the following requirements:
- Commercially viable - cost-competitive relative to conventional materials and methods
- Scalable across markets - applicable across China, Vietnam, Singapore and India despite differing supply chains and regulations
- Applicable across project types - new-build, retrofit and adaptive reuse
- Measurable and trackable - clear embodied carbon calculation and verification methodology
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
Opportunity Areas
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Low carbon concrete, steel and alternative structural materials
- Resource-efficient design (e.g., material optimisation, modular and prefabricated construction)
- Innovative construction technologies (e.g., 3D printing, robotics, digital fabrication)
- Solutions for retrofit and adaptive reuse that minimise new material use