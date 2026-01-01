The buildings and construction sector is responsible for around 37% of global CO2 emissions (source: UNEP and GlobalABC, Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction 2025–2026 ). We must rethink the way we design, build and operate within our urban environment to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.
For the 5th Edition, our challenge statements follow the two halves of our business. Operations addresses the buildings we already own and manage. Development addresses what we design and build next. A seventh statement, on health, safety and wellness, spans both.
Your submission should address one challenge statement. If your solution fits more than one, submit it under the statement where it has the strongest competitive advantage. If our shortlisting panel assesses that it is a better fit elsewhere, we will let you know and give you the option to be evaluated under that statement instead.
Click on a challenge statement to read about it in detail.