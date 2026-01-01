B. Water Conservation & Resilience
Operations
How can we adopt new technology to reduce water usage within our assets?
Challenge Description
Water scarcity and poor access to potable water have driven building owners to search for alternate sustainable source of water. Greywater can be reclaimed for reuse. Rainwater can also be harvested and treated for higher value usage. However, integration of such alternate water supplies into existing properties typically require significant retrofitting of pipes and storage systems.
CapitaLand would like to explore innovative solutions and technologies to optimise the use of water and maximise alternative sources of water while taking into consideration the existing piping and infrastructure in our existing buildings. The innovative use of new robotics technologies is also of interest in this area.(e.g., minimum system size for deployment, low solar irradiance).
Pain Points
B.01 Limited space for water storage and additional treatment in existing buildings
B.02 Difficult and costly to install additional water piping system for alternate water sources (e.g., recycled greywater, treated rainwater) or challenging regulatory requirements
Solution Requirements
We seek solutions to reduce the water footprint of CapitaLand's properties that meet the following requirements:
- Ease of integration in existing buildings - collection, piping, and treatment of water without major retrofit works
- Small installation footprint - suitable for installation within limited space available in our existing properties
- Cost efficient - strong financial benefits relative to its cost
- Energy efficient/low carbon - low carbon footprint and consume reasonable amount of energy
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
Opportunity Areas
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Water efficiency measures
- Greywater / rainwater harvesting for uses beyond irrigation, (e.g., toilet flushing and shower)