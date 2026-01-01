E. Climate-Resilient and Net-Zero Design
Development
How might we use climate data and resilient design to protect developments against climate risks while advancing net-zero?
Challenge Description
Developments across China, Vietnam, Singapore and India face increasingly frequent and severe climate risks, including power disruptions, extreme heat, intense rainfall, flooding, water stress and severe weather. CLD seeks climate data, predictive technologies, climate-responsive design and resilient infrastructure - including heat reflection/reduction technology and renewable energy paired with storage - that protect developments against these country-specific risks while supporting the transition to net-zero.
Pain Points
E.01 Difficulty predicting and designing for country-specific climate risks using localised climate data
E.02 High cost of embedding resilience measures (e.g., heat reflection, flood protection) into design at scale
E.03 Balancing resilience infrastructure investment against net-zero and energy performance targets
E.04 Grid reliability and renewable energy availability vary significantly by market, complicating storage and renewables integration
Solution Requirements
We seek climate-responsive design and resilient infrastructure solutions for CLD's developments that meet the following requirements:
- Data-driven - grounded in climate data and predictive modelling for country-specific risk
- Commercially viable - cost-effective relative to the risk reduction delivered
- Net-zero aligned - supports renewable energy and storage integration
- Scalable across markets - adaptable to the differing climate profiles of China, Vietnam, Singapore and India
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
Opportunity Areas
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Climate risk prediction and predictive modelling tools
- Heat reflection/reduction technologies
- Renewable energy paired with storage solutions
- Flood-, rainfall- and water-stress-resilient infrastructure design