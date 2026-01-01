F. Low Carbon Construction Sites
Development
How might we reduce site emissions, energy/water use, waste and pollution through electrification and circular practices?
Challenge Description
Construction sites are a significant source of emissions, resource consumption and waste across CLD's developments. CLD seeks solutions that reduce on-site emissions, energy and water consumption, material waste and pollution through electrification, renewable energy, smart monitoring, efficient logistics and circular construction practices, applicable across China, Vietnam, Singapore and India.
Pain Points
F.01 Reliance on diesel-powered equipment and generators on construction sites
F.02 Limited real-time visibility into site energy, water and waste consumption
F.03 High material waste and inefficient logistics across construction supply chains
F.04 Limited circular practices for construction waste reuse and recycling
Solution Requirements
We seek solutions to reduce construction-site emissions, resource consumption and waste that meet the following requirements:
- Commercially viable - deployable at reasonable cost across active construction sites
- Measurable and trackable - clear monitoring of emissions, energy, water and waste
- Scalable across markets - applicable across China, Vietnam, Singapore and India
- Minimal disruption - implementable without compromising construction timelines
- Ready to pilot - at least Technological Readiness Level 8 with proof of implementation
Opportunity Areas
Opportunity areas include but are not limited to:
- Electrified construction equipment and renewable-powered sites
- Smart monitoring for site energy, water and waste
- Efficient logistics and just-in-time material delivery
- Circular construction practices for material reuse and waste reduction