Detailed Timeline

Phase 1: Submission
28 October 2026 – 31 January 2027
Submissions open on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. Register on the challenge platform, select the challenge statement your solution addresses, and complete your participation form. You can save your application as a draft and return to it at any time before the deadline.
Info Session
Join our virtual Info Session on Tuesday, 1 December 2026 to hear about the challenge statements directly from our team and to get your questions answered.
Submission Deadline
Submissions close on Sunday, 31 January 2027 at 11.59pm (GMT+8). All deliverables must be submitted in English.
Phase 2: Shortlisting
February – April 2027
A panel drawn from CapitaLand and external industry experts will review the submissions and shortlist the strongest solutions in each challenge statement. Shortlisted teams will be invited to submit a pre-recorded pitch video and deck, both in English.
Phase 3: Selection
May 2027
A panel of CapitaLand business unit leaders will review the shortlisted submissions and select the Top 5 innovations to advance to Demo Day. Submissions will be selected on the quality of the application, the potential to create value for CapitaLand through a pilot, and overall performance against the evaluation criteria.
Selected teams must accept their invitation to join the mentorship programme and pitch at Demo Day within three working days. If a team does not respond in time, its place is offered to the next best submission.
Phase 4: Mentorship
June – July 2027
The top 5 finalists will be paired with mentors from CapitaLand and our partner network. There is a minimum of four sessions conducted virtually. Over this period, mentors will help finalists understand our business needs, refine the value proposition of their solution, and prepare for Demo Day. Participation is mandatory for all finalists.
Phase 5: Demo Day
August 2027
The top 5 finalists will pitch in person to an international panel of distinguished judges, followed by a live Q&A session. Selected innovations to be piloted at CapitaLand properties will be announced on the spot.
Venue and date to be confirmed.